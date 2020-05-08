Need for Covid-19 tests is outpacing capacity of SA's labs

The NHLS is mandated to do all the government testing — including in the provinces — but a steep increase in testing this month seems to have overloaded it.

To speed up test results, the Western Cape has turned to private laboratories for help, despite their tests costing roughly double those of the NHLS.

“These labs are, however, also under severe pressure and this does not offer any realistic short-term relief,” said Winde.

The premier said: “The delays in test results also have a knock-on effect, delaying the contact tracing process and increasing the risk of further spread of the virus.”

These steps are vital to slowing down the spread of infections in the province, where confirmed cases are doubling every eight days.

Nearly half of SA’s 8,232 Covid-19 cases are in the Western Cape.

The Western Cape has roughly doubled the number of tests it has done in the past two weeks, to more than 50,000, to identify pockets of infection.