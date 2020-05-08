New evidence shows children aren't spreaders so we're harming them by keeping schools shut, says Wits prof

Madhi said the decision to close schools was guided by the perspective of other respiratory viruses like flu, but Covid-19 behaves very differently.

“It is beyond any doubt that schoolgoing children are an important vector of transmission of flu,” he said. “They give the sickness to each other, to teachers, to others in their households and the community in general.”

Because of this, many were concerned that “the same would happen with Covid-19” and that children would become rapid spreaders of the coronavirus.

This point of view, he said, was based on the information available at the time, but “all the evidence emerging right now from countries including the Netherlands, Australia and China, shows that children are not vectors of transmission and only play a very small role in infecting adults”.

Studies had shown that children over the age of 18 had infected 15% of their contacts, but children under 18 had hardly passed it on.

Even though conditions in schools and in transport to schools are far different in SA to some countries in the study, Madhi said the facts remain the same: children don’t get very sick, and they do not easily pass it on so “why do something so stringent like keeping schools closed when we have no control over a virus that is going to infect 60% to 70% of the population anyway”?

“Children don’t get affected by the illness, which means they don’t have that high a viral load and are far less infectious. It suggests they don’t pass it on easily.”