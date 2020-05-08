No #JusticeForBobo as body believed to be missing KZN teen found dumped in river

The badly decomposed body of a person, believed to be that of 16-year-old Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu, was recovered from a river in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Friday.

Mbuthu, a matric pupil at Nkosibomvu Secondary, had been missing since last week.

On Tuesday a video was widely circulated on social media showing what is believed to be Mbuthu's battered and bloodied body lying near a pool of water and blood.