Old, sick and female inmates with infants first in line for 'coronavirus parole' in SA

Lamola reported that the initiative had been successful as most of them had not reoffended.

“It is imperative to inform South Africans that of the 14,647 inmates who were released, 99% have not violated their parole conditions. It is only a fraction that undermined our efforts and reoffended. They are 50 in total. The law has already dealt with them expeditiously and harshly,” said Lamola.

He said the latest release would be different to the one in December.

“We want to emphasise that this process is different from the remission which was applied in 2019 where offenders’ sentences were remitted, meaning their sentences were reduced, in that case by 12-24 months,” Lamola said.

“The current process entails bringing forward the period of offenders’ date of consideration of parole placement, and it does not alter the sentence that inmates received. All the inmates placed on community corrections are expected to abide by conditions that parole boards will impose upon them,” he said.

“Once completed, this process is expected to reduce overcrowding by 12.15% should those considered for parole by the boards be granted parole. This reduction will be important from a clinical perspective as overcrowding affects the quality of oxygen circulation within cells and this contributes to the speedy spread of the virus thereof. The [department] will implement further preventative measures to safeguard those remaining under our care,” he added.

Prison walls, Lamola said, were failing to keep the virus out.