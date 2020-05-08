Provinces vent as Covid-19 cases from Western to Eastern Cape jump to 80

Another 110 people were quarantined in Mpekweni and Fish River in Port Alfred. They had also travelled from Cape Town.

Eastern Cape health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said: “We will not be deterred or derailed as we are committed to flattening the infection curve in the province. This needs all of us to work together so that we beat this virus. This virus only moves when people move so it's up to all of us to contain it.”

She said: “We understand that interprovincial travelling is allowed but having so many people who have tested positive for Covid-19 coming to the Eastern Cape undermines the good work that we have been doing and continue doing.

“Why the ...[Covid-19 positive] people were not tested in the Western Cape is beyond me. We need all provinces to work together in containing the spread of this virus,” she said.

But Western Cape transport MEC and DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela lashed out at the Eastern Cape government on Facebook, accusing it of “building a Berlin Wall” between the provinces and questioning why commuters from the Western Cape were targeted for testing.