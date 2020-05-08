Suspects in murder of Sebokeng policewoman walk into cop shop

A suspect implicated in the death of a police officer is in custody pending a bail hearing, after voluntarily subjecting himself to an investigation.

The case was withdrawn against his alleged accomplice, a woman, when the two appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted car hijacking at the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Sergeant Mellita Lydia Moamohe, 40, who worked at the Sebokeng police station, died while she was on her way to work with two other colleagues on April 21.

The three officers were en route when they witnessed what appeared to be a person being forced into the boot of a car. “While reversing to inspect what was ensuing, the suspects shot indiscriminately towards the police vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Golf,” said police.

“After the random shooting, Sergeant Moamohe's colleagues realised that she was seriously wounded and immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds.”

The investigation was led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime and Tactical Response Team.

The 26-year-old male suspect and his alleged accomplice reported to the Eldorado SAPS on Monday, accompanied by their family members. They were immediately charged for the murder of Sergeant Moamohe.

The case was postponed to May 13 for a formal bail application and further investigations.