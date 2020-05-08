South Africa

Suspects in murder of Sebokeng policewoman walk into cop shop

08 May 2020 - 08:44 By TimesLIVE
A man suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of a policewoman reported to the Eldorado Park police station of his own volition.
A man suspected of involvement in the fatal shooting of a policewoman reported to the Eldorado Park police station of his own volition.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A suspect implicated in the death of a police officer is in custody pending a bail hearing, after voluntarily subjecting himself to an investigation.

The case was withdrawn against his alleged accomplice, a woman, when the two appeared on charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted car hijacking at the Vereeniging Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, police said in a statement.

Sergeant Mellita Lydia Moamohe, 40, who worked at the Sebokeng police station, died while she was on her way to work with two other colleagues on April 21.

The three officers were en route when they witnessed what appeared to be a person being forced into the boot of a car. “While reversing to inspect what was ensuing, the suspects shot indiscriminately towards the police vehicle and fled the scene in a VW Golf,” said police.

“After the random shooting, Sergeant Moamohe's colleagues realised that she was seriously wounded and immediately rushed her to the nearby hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds.”

The investigation was led by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime and Tactical Response Team. 

The 26-year-old male suspect and his alleged accomplice reported to the Eldorado SAPS on Monday, accompanied by their family members. They were immediately charged for the murder of Sergeant Moamohe.

The case was postponed to May 13 for a formal bail application and further investigations.

MORE

JMPD says it will suspend officers who were at slain Collins Khosa's house

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department has undertaken to immediately start suspension proceedings against officers who were at the home of ...
News
1 day ago

Police pounce as toddler runs on beach - family arrested and charged

A Cape Town man and his family were detained in Muizenberg on Monday for “taking a walk” on the beachfront.
News
2 days ago

Durban man plans cake for cops after being saved from kidnap ordeal

A Durban man, who heard his kidnappers discuss whether to release him or kill him for body parts, says he owes his life to Durban metro police.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live
  4. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  5. KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain South Africa

Latest Videos

Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
X