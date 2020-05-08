Warrant issued for man caught 'drunk and sleeping' in BMW under lockdown

A warrant of arrest has been issued for an allegedly drunk man who was caught on video sleeping in his car under lockdown, with a bottle of whisky in the vehicle.

The driver of a BMW was, according to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), found inside the stationary vehicle on Kliprivier Road before midnight on Saturday, two weeks ago.

The car's engine was running when the man was found.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the man had been released on warning and was told to appear in court, but did not present himself.

“The accused was not before court and a warrant of arrest was issued,” Mjonondwane said.

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

In the video, the man can be heard shouting from the back of the JMPD van.

“Why are you arresting me? You found me sleeping in my car. There is no charge,” he is heard saying.