Covid-19 is our punishment, but we need to work with doctors to fight the pandemic, says Zulu king

09 May 2020 - 14:07 By Zimasa Matiwane
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini addressed his subjects via Zoom on Saturday about Covid-19
King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on those who believe indigenous medicine can beat Covid-19 to work with medical researchers in the fight against the pandemic.

In his first address since the lockdown was enacted and the virus reached SA, the king called for a unified approach against the pandemic via a Facebook broadcast on Saturday.

King Zwelithini said while medical researchers are working around the clock for a vaccine, people are using their own ways of dealing with the flu, which they believe in but are yet to be scientifically proven.

“If you have knowledge (indigenous) share it with them (doctors) because maybe you can bring a solution,” he said.

The king said he was particularly concerned about the spread of the virus and its mortality rate as winter approaches. He called on South Africans to listen to and follow government guidelines at all times.

“Our generation is facing the task of eradicating this virus, many people have died. Let us not take this lightly, I am asking you to prioritise your health and listen to your government. That will prevent us from perishing from this disease.

“It is now winter, and flu will be rampant. Don't say it will not get you. It is also dangerous because its symptoms don't come early, so we must be careful now. Listen to the government, the health department because they have access to world information on this disease,” he explained.

King Zwelithini also believes Africa had strayed from God and earned his wrath and if the people of Africa “went back to God, I am certain he will protect us”.

“We must admit that we angered Jehovah, that is why he is punishing us, he is humbling us. This tells me God wants us as a nation, he wants his time with us as a nation. It's a time where God wanted us to prepare, in connecting with him, not just to meet at churches, he wanted a one-on-one with us,” the monarch explained.

He also expressed his condolences to families who had lost loved ones to Covid-19.

