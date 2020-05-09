Covid-19 is our punishment, but we need to work with doctors to fight the pandemic, says Zulu king

“If you have knowledge (indigenous) share it with them (doctors) because maybe you can bring a solution,” he said.

The king said he was particularly concerned about the spread of the virus and its mortality rate as winter approaches. He called on South Africans to listen to and follow government guidelines at all times.

“Our generation is facing the task of eradicating this virus, many people have died. Let us not take this lightly, I am asking you to prioritise your health and listen to your government. That will prevent us from perishing from this disease.

“It is now winter, and flu will be rampant. Don't say it will not get you. It is also dangerous because its symptoms don't come early, so we must be careful now. Listen to the government, the health department because they have access to world information on this disease,” he explained.

King Zwelithini also believes Africa had strayed from God and earned his wrath and if the people of Africa “went back to God, I am certain he will protect us”.

“We must admit that we angered Jehovah, that is why he is punishing us, he is humbling us. This tells me God wants us as a nation, he wants his time with us as a nation. It's a time where God wanted us to prepare, in connecting with him, not just to meet at churches, he wanted a one-on-one with us,” the monarch explained.

He also expressed his condolences to families who had lost loved ones to Covid-19.