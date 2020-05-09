South Africa

Drugs worth nearly R4m found hidden in spare wheel of bakkie stopped at roadblock

09 May 2020 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
The drugs were found hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie.
The drugs were found hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie.
Image: Supplied

A 56-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested during a roadblock in Calvinia, in the Northern Cape, on Friday morning after police found drugs worth nearly R4m hidden in the spare wheel of his bakkie.

The suspect was found in possession of 12.6kg of crystal meth with an estimated street value of R3.9m.

“The drugs were hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie he was driving. An empty hidden compartment was also discovered in the seat of the bakkie.

“The suspect was reportedly driving from the Eastern Cape Province to Cape Town,” said police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Calvinia magistrate's court on Monday.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) will be investigating the case further,” Ramatseba said.

MORE

Man arrested after being found in possession of lion skins and drugs

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Hartbeesfontein over the weekend after he was found in possession of lion skins and drugs, the North West Hawks ...
News
5 days ago

Suspects nabbed in Kraaifontein with illicit liquor, drugs and cigarettes

Police in Kraaifontein near Cape Town arrested a 46-year-old woman on Thursday for possession of presumed stolen property, dealing in liquor and ...
News
6 days ago

Two arrested for possession of 60kg of dagga in KZN

Police arrested two people after two compressed dagga parcels weighing 60kg were found inside their vehicle in Paulpietersburg, KwaZulu-Natal, in the ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  2. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  3. KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | No back to school until basics sorted, says Sadtu South Africa
  5. 'Most will get it': Top SA virologist's warning on Covid-19 South Africa

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X