South Africa

Karoo gets its first Covid-19 case as Zweli Mkhize joins Western Cape talks

09 May 2020 - 13:44 By Dave Chambers
Beaufort West farmer Jaco Samper has more on his mind than the virus. He needs to protect his flocks from predators and the drought.
Sixty-six days after SA's first confirmed case of Covid-19, the virus has reached the Central Karoo District Municipality.

Its first case was reported on Saturday in Beaufort West. Laingsburg and Prince Albert — the other municipalities in the Central Karoo — still have no recorded cases of the virus.

Kannaland and Cederberg are the other two municipalities to remain free of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, which is the worst-affected province.

On Saturday, as Western Cape cases rose by 333 (7.6%) to 4,917, premier Alan Winde and his team were locked in talks with health minister Zweli Mkhize about how to contain the spread of the virus.

Almost 89% of provincial cases are in Cape Town, which accounts for half of all cases nationally. Khayelitsha is the health subdistrict with the most cases (632, up 8%).

But it is the rate of increase that has alarmed Mkhize. In Cape Town as a whole, cases have increased by 82% in the last week and by 240% in the last fortnight.

In Khayelitsha, the weekly increase is 90% and the fortnightly increase 333%, while in the neighbouring Tygerberg subdistrict the increases are 97% and 440%, respectively.

All 95 Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape have been in Cape Town.

