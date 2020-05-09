South Africa

Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling

09 May 2020 - 14:02 By Prega Govender
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is meeting with teachers' unions on Saturday to discuss the readiness to resume schooling.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga is meeting with teachers' unions on Saturday to discuss the readiness to resume schooling.
Image: GCIS

Teacher unions are meeting with basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday afternoon to discuss the state of readiness for the resumption of schooling.

The meeting comes as eight of the nine provinces, the exception being Gauteng, issued statements asking school management teams (SMTs) not to report for duty on Monday.

The National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) has advised school management teams (SMTs) not to report for duty on Monday until education authorities comply with all health and safety measures at schools.

We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to work

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s plan to have principals and other members of school management teams (SMTs) back at school on Monday has ...
News
1 day ago

Naptosa’s executive director Basil Manuel said in a statement that the union was “not prepared to gamble with the lives of our members”.

SMTs were advised to await confirmation from Motshekga or the department before returning to school.

SMTs were scheduled to report to schools on Monday and teachers on May 18.

Manuel said that Naptosa has consistently indicated that there can be no return to school for SMTs, teachers, education support personnel or pupils “if the  non-negotiables have not been complied with”.

“We have also said that there needs to be a public declaration by the minister and MECs that the non-negotiables are in place before any educator or education support personnel member is to set foot in a school.”

Said Manuel: “If the department believes that by remaining mum on the subject the situation will resolve itself, they are sadly mistaken.”

“Face masks have apparently not been procured, whilst screeners and testers have not been contracted.”

Manuel said that they had also requested direction from the department on educators and education support personnel who are 60 years and older, as well as those with proven comorbidities.

“It is generally acknowledged by health experts that these persons are at greater risk than the rest of the population. Before sending members, who fall into these categories, into the firing line, it is essential that the department expresses a view on their position.”

He said that “sadly, also on this matter there has been no direction from the department”.

“So, until the department has issued an official direction in this regard, our members who meet the above-mentioned criteria are not to return to school, even if the measures are in place for the safe return of SMTs to school.”

On Friday night, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) said it would not allow any of its  members to report for duty on Monday because the department of basic education “has failed to meet the minimum requirements to ensure safety as per Covid-19 alert level 4".

“The personal protective equipment (PPEs) has not been procured for office- based personnel, educators and education support personnel. The disinfecting of schools and offices has not even reached 25%. It is unlawful to expect workers to report for duty when their safety is not guaranteed.”

Sadtu's secretariat said that PPEs must be provided by the employer in workplaces and that screening must take place on a daily basis and in places where workers and pupils  were denied water and sanitation.

MORE

Don't try open schools early, education department warns

The basic education department has warned schools against reopening prematurely, after it became aware that some private and public schools were ...
News
2 days ago

Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date

Most education department officials at the head office in Pretoria and at provincial education department offices have not yet returned to work.
News
3 days ago

High court dismisses challenge to June 1 school reopening

The basic education department has welcomed a Limpopo high court order dismissing a challenge to the planned opening of schools on June 1.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  2. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  3. KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain South Africa
  4. FREE TO READ | No back to school until basics sorted, says Sadtu South Africa
  5. Covid-19 kills second Western Cape nurse as deaths hit 87 South Africa

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X