South Africa

AK-47s, shotguns, live ammunition confiscated in KZN police operations

10 May 2020 - 15:59 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Three men were arrested and charged for illegal possession of firearms after the discovery of three rifles and two pistols at their premises in Doringkop, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday.
Image: Provided

The trio were apprehended during a multidisciplinary operation, according to police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

“Pistols were found at the premises. Police also seized 28 rounds of ammunition from the premises. Three suspects aged between 21 and 46 were placed under arrest for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” she said.

They were expected to appear in the KwaDukuza magistrate's court on Monday.

In a separate incident, at Okhalweni in Ekombe, a police task team proceeded to an identified house where a 45-year-old man was found in possession of an AK-47 rifle and a shotgun.

“Police also seized 622 rounds of ammunition for various calibre of firearms. During the operation police found another shotgun abandoned at Okhalweni. The suspect is expected to appear at the Nkandla magistrate's court tomorrow for being in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition,” said Naicker.

Police commissioner in the province, Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula commended both teams for the arrest of the four suspects and removal of these high calibre firearms and ammunition.

“These arrests are a testimony of our commitment to fulfilling our mandate to remove illegal firearms in the hands of the criminals,” he said.

