Covid-19 exposes inequalities between blacks and whites, experts say

The Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown has exposed inequalities between black and white South Africans, say experts.

They spoke of how the pandemic revealed socio-economic inequalities.

“The experience of lockdown is starkly different for most white people who are locked down in comfortable spaces, with full fridges, Wi-Fi and space; while the majority of black South Africans, many of whom are unemployed, live in crowded spaces, and have no food or running water,” said Teresa Oakley-Smith, founder and MD of Diversi-T, an organisation specialising in transformation and diversity.

Oakley-Smith says her commentary comes from what she sees on TV and social media, rather than her normal discussions with people.

“Two images, from social media, paint this picture [lockdown experience]. On the one side, a queue 3km long of desperate black South Africans queuing for food parcels outside Centurion, on the other side an image of mainly white South Africans jogging and walking along the Sea Point esplanade with scant regard for social distancing,” she told TimesLIVE.

Oakley-Smith added that “the experience of being locked down is a very different one for most whites and most blacks”.

Oakley-Smith also spoke about the different concerns of white and black South Africans during the lockdown.

“The concerns of white and black South Africans also appear to be very different. Among whites (mainly, though, not only) there is a concern about the sale of tobacco and hours set aside for exercising. The article by Gareth Cliff highlights this.

“The concern of many black South Africans (again, not all) is the basic need for food due to the escalation of unemployment,” she said.