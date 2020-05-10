Don't come to school on Monday, Limpopo department says
With the phased reopening of schools in the country set to commence on Monday, Limpopo's education department has urged school management teams not to report for duty.
The phased reopening was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who proposed the return of grade 7s and 12s on June 1 — but management teams were expected to return on Monday to prepare for the return of pupils.
Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the reopening of schools was dependent on a number of strict Covid-19 related conditions and protocols “which are yet to be succinctly met by the department at all levels of operation”.
“These include safety of school buildings, offices and the health of learners, teachers and support staff.”
Chuene said part of the delay in the reopening had been caused by the huge demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) by many establishments around the country which had resulted in a delay in the delivery of material procured for schools, offices and other learning facilities.
“School readiness materials ordered include sanitisers, masks, visors, detergents and infrared thermometers. Delivery is expected in the next few days,” said Chuene.
He said engagements with the provincial command council and its technical committee to ensure compliance standards had been ongoing.
“It is on this note that the department is postponing the return of school management teams to a date that will be communicated in due course. A circular has been issued to district directors and circuit managers to communicate to all officials, teachers and support staff to this effect,” said Chuene.
Other provincial departments have also advised school management teams not to report for work on Monday.