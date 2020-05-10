Don't come to school on Monday, Limpopo department says

With the phased reopening of schools in the country set to commence on Monday, Limpopo's education department has urged school management teams not to report for duty.

The phased reopening was announced by basic education minister Angie Motshekga, who proposed the return of grade 7s and 12s on June 1 — but management teams were expected to return on Monday to prepare for the return of pupils.

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the reopening of schools was dependent on a number of strict Covid-19 related conditions and protocols “which are yet to be succinctly met by the department at all levels of operation”.