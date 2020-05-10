Hearts of stone go soft in fiery Sea Point row over feeding the homeless during lockdown

On Wednesday, Wagenaar stood in the predawn darkness with his wife as they watched the car burn.

Two hours later, they were back preparing breakfast for street people residing in one of Cape Town’s most prized residential areas.

For Wagenaar there is no doubt that the attack was linked to him handing out food to street people.

“It’s quite clear the attack had to do with this. We’ve not rubbed anyone up to that significance in life. There’s no doubt about it,” he said.

“The guys have made it quite clear from day one and they’ve riled up the ratepayers association and the ward councillor and it’s escalated to the council level and then they’ve got the head of law enforcement to come and see me and get me to kick the can up the road and go and feed them around the corner. I said, why should I do that?” said Wagenaar.

He and his wife were not deterred by the attack, which “cremated” their Mini Cooper and left them without private transport options.

On Friday afternoon the couple were frantically busy in their flat’s kitchen preparing the next batch of food for Mouille Point’s homeless residents.

“This is convenient for me. As you can see I’m here in a regular apartment kitchen, this is not an industrial kitchen. I’m doing 80 to 100 meals and it must be served warm to the guys, that’s my philosophy,” he said.

The couple decided that they needed to start handing out food to street people two days before the lockdown in March when they realised that the bins from which people were scavenging for sustenance would soon have nothing in them.

But, this is the “Platinum Mile” and some residents view the presence of homeless people in a different light.