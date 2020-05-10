Supermoms who have (and are) fun — not just on Mother's Day or under lockdown

When Gosia Lipinska did not pitch up to climb one Saturday morning, her partner was surprised. One of SA’s top climbers, Lipinska was always rock solid on climbing (and other) plans.

Before lunchtime, he got a message that she had just given birth to her second baby, Eva.

Two weeks later Lipinska, who ran trails and climbed throughout both pregnancies, was back on the wall. Not just climbing — but climbing harder than many younger or male climbers will ever do.

“Climbing after pregnancy was like jolling with an old friend. I could climb in a style that was familiar to me and made me feel alive,” says the 36-year-old mother, who has two toddlers.