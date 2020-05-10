Teen arrested for stabbing elderly men in psychiatric ward

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto when he and another elderly man were attacked in the hospital’s psychiatric ward.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a 17-year-old suspect was arrested after he stabbed the two men, SowetanLIVE reported.

He said it was not yet clear why the teenager attacked the pair.

“The 17-year-old suspect was admitted to hospital with what appears to be a drug addiction. While in the hospital he was able to get a hold of a sharp object and he attacked the two elderly men. One of them (85) succumbed to his injuries while the other one (72 years old) was left injured,” Masondo said.

He said the suspect was expected to appear in court soon.