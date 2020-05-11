South Africa

11 warders and four more inmates test positive for Covid-19

11 May 2020 - 13:40 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
There are 213 cases of Covid-19 in SA's correctional services facilities.
Image: Muntu Vilakazi

The correctional services department has recorded 15 new Covid-19 cases.

Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo said 10 of the cases emanated from the Eastern Cape, while five were from the Western Cape.

Of the 15 who tested positive, 11 were officials and four were inmates, Nxumalo said.

The number of positive cases in SA's correctional facilities is 213, and the number of recoveries is 91.

The total breakdown of cases according to provinces:

  • Eastern Cape - 125
    Officials - 50
    Inmates - 75
    The province has 59 recoveries and two deaths.
  • Western Cape – 72
    Officials - 67
    Inmates – 5
    The province recorded 30 recoveries and one death.
  • Limpopo - 2
    Officials - 2
    There is one recovery in the province.
  • Gauteng - 13
    Officials - 4
    Inmates - 9

One official at the head office has tested positive.

On Sunday, Nxumalo said measures to contain any further spread of the virus had been put in place.

“The DCS wants to assure South Africans that it has already commenced with containment and treatment measures where cases have been registered. We have an effective Covid-19 disaster management response strategy which enables us to prevent the rapid spread of Covid-19, thus making it possible to contain the virus.”

Nxumalo said the department offered treatment to those in need and this had resulted in 91 recoveries to date.

“There is no need to panic as we remain committed to the task at hand, ensuring the wellbeing of both inmates and officials,” added Nxumalo.

The assurance came as President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that about 19,000 “low-risk” prisoners would be considered for parole in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in prison. He said female prisoners with infants, the elderly and sick would be the first to be considered.

