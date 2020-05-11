22 Covid-19 deaths in Gauteng — but 1,305 have recovered

Gauteng’s health department said on Monday morning the province had recorded 22 Covid-19 deaths and 1,305 recoveries.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases had increased to 1,952 as of Sunday. He said more than 7,000 people who came into contact with those who tested positive had been cleared of the virus.

“Out of a total of 9,486 contacts traced (individuals who were in contact with people who tested positive for Covid-19), 7,786 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and they are therefore de-isolated,” said Kekana.

Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the virus in the province with 1,070 confirmed cases. Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Hougton are the areas with the most cases in the city.

Johannesburg is followed by Ekurhuleni with 435 cases and Tshwane with 285 cases.

Kekana said 59 people who tested positive were being treated for the virus in private and public facilities.

While some cases remained allocated to districts, the department said allocation had been ongoing.

“Allocating Gauteng cases to respective districts is ongoing. After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law-enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases, we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district,” she said.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that more than 10,000 people had tested positive countrywide, and 194 had succumbed to the virus.