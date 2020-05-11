COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | More than R9bn paid out in UIF Covid-19 claims

May 11 2020 - 08:53

Sassa to reopen its doors on Monday

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng was expected to reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the nationwide lockdown on Monday.

This is according to spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, who said limited services would be offered.

“Only a third of employees will return to work so Sassa services on offer will be limited. The numbers of clients served at local offices will be very limited to ensure social distancing and general compliance with the laws,” he said in a statement.