COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | More than R9bn paid out in UIF Covid-19 claims

May 11 2020 - 08:53
Sassa to reopen its doors on Monday
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng was expected to reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the nationwide lockdown on Monday.
This is according to spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, who said limited services would be offered.
“Only a third of employees will return to work so Sassa services on offer will be limited. The numbers of clients served at local offices will be very limited to ensure social distancing and general compliance with the laws,” he said in a statement.
May 11 2020 - 08:35
More than R9bn paid out in UIF Covid-19 claims
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has paid 123,767 employers Covid-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) benefits totalling R9,474,081 937.26.
#COVID19 Good morning, As of the 7th May 2020 the #UIF has paid R9 474 081. 26 og COVID TERS Benefits to 123 767 employers. #StayHome pic.twitter.com/lST8huBWhH— Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) May 11, 2020
May 11 2020 - 08:03
JMPD denies reports that officers must buy their own masks
The Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) has denied reports that officers were forced to buy their own masks during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on May 1 the department received 5,000 masks from a non-governmental organisation.
He said “every officer” who was on duty on that day each received two masks.
May 11 2020 - 08:02
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Here's what you need to know about the novel coronavirus right now:
Second wave alarm
South Korean officials are scrambling to track down thousands of people after a small cluster of coronavirus cases emerged around several Seoul nightclubs.
The new outbreak, which has sent infections rebounding to a one-month high, comes just as the government was transitioning from intensive social distancing to measures around "distancing in daily life".
May 11 2020 - 07:00
KZN looks to game reserves for Covid-19 quarantine beds
KwaZulu-Natal game reserves could be used to house the province’s Covid-19 patients, premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday.
In a statement, Zikalala said that the province was talking to provincial wildlife authority KZN Ezemvelo Wildlife about the use of their lodges should extra quarantine facilities be needed.
“These facilities can be made available within 48 hours on receipt of an official order,” said Zikalala.
May 11 2020 - 07:00
WATCH | Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
As SA prepared to enter a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Scientology Volunteer Minister's group, prepared to play a part in fighting the spread of the virus.
As of March 14, the Kyalami based group has decontaminated the equivalent of 668 football fields, for a total of 3 496 996 square metres.
The decontamination project is entirely orchestrated and funded by the group and it's members.
May 11 2020 - 06:00
Ronald Lamola on prison overcrowding, rehabilitation & equipping inmates with skills
Justice minister Ronald Lamola on Friday afternoon briefed the media about the decision to grant parole to 19,000 prisoners in an effort to ease overcrowding in prisons and curb the spread of Covid-19 among officers and inmates.
The parole dispensation will apply to low-risk offenders and excludes inmates serving terms for serious crimes including child abuse and sexual offences.