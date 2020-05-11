Julius Malema gets thumbs-up for his DJ skills
A video of Julius Malema playing a set in the comfort of his home during the lockdown has gained traction on social media.
The EFF leader showcased his DJ skills over the weekend on Instagram.
Malema brought the house down with hit tracks from Amapiano's current frontrunner, Kabza De Small.
Sharing the video on Twitter, DJ Maphorisa suggested Malema's skills could get him a record deal with his company, BlaqBoy Music.
“You need a record deal, leadership. I need to sign you ASAP,” he said
U need a record deal leadership i need to sign u ASAP @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/gX5d3cSYrZ— Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 9 Aug (@DjMaphorisa) May 8, 2020
Malema first debuted his DJ skills in 2017 when he played his mini-set at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's graduation party.
Taking to social media, many gave Malema the thumbs up for his skills.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.