King Shaka, Cape Town, OR Tambo airports reign supreme in Africa

Although they've been rendered useless by the lockdown, South Africa’s airports have taken their place among the best in the world.

Cape Town International has been named best airport in Africa and King Shaka International in Durban best regional airport on the continent.

In fact, South Africa’s top three airports - Cape Town, King Shaka and OR Tambo International in Johannesburg - stood head and shoulders above the rest of the African competition.

Cape Town, which receives 10-million passengers a year, came in at 23rd internationally, beating airports like Hamburg, Dubai and Sydney in the 2020 Skytrax World Airport Awards.

It was Cape Town International’s fifth year as best African airport, although it dropped one place overall from last year.