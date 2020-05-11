South Africa

Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints

11 May 2020 - 13:06 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Health minister Zweli Mkhize last week said prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize last week said prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sowetan

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has hinted that level 3 of the nationwide lockdown could arrive soon.

This comes after Mkhize noted last week that prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections.

Here are three times Mkhize has dropped hints about SA's lockdown future:

Delaying the peak

While visiting Job Shimakana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, Mkhize said: “Life is complex. In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak.If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially.

“We can now spot where the problems are coming from. We have learnt lessons from other countries and we have an advantage.”

'Lockdown can't go on forever'

According to a City Press report, Mkhize said easing the lockdown will depend on where the high-risk areas are.

The publication quoted Mkhize as saying: “We cannot continue with the country locked down forever. We need to now get people to begin to understand the change in behaviour that allows us to get back to normal economic activities.”

Different approaches to different areas

However, Mkhize also warned that the lifting of the lockdown will not use a “one size fit all” approach.

In a video shared on Twitter, Mkhize warned that hotspots like Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban may need tighter restrictions.

Western Cape has 5,168 reported Covid-19 cases, followed by Gauteng with 1,952 and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,353.

“We are dealing with a dynamic situation and will monitor and evaluate the progress in various parts.

“It must be expected there may be areas where it might not be the best way to just let everything get back to normal. We might need to consider heightened interventions of lockdown in various forms.”

Mkhizwe acknowledged that the annual flu season could also delay the process.

“On all these issues, we will need your support and co-operation. We still have a long way to go, especially with the flu season coming.”

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize on latest Covid-19 cases

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is briefing the media on the latest Covid-19 cases in SA.
News
2 days ago

Isolate or we'll put you in a hospital bed, Mkhize tells Western Cape

Everyone in the Western Cape who tests positive for Covid-19 will be confined to hospital if doctors are not satisfied they can self-isolate properly.
News
2 days ago

SA Covid-19 cases climb over 10,000 as death toll nears 200

More than 10,000 South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of 595 in the last 24 hours.
News
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  5. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X