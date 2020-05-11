Lindela centre in ‘good state’ despite illegal immigrants escaping

The Lindela Repatriation Centre is in “good standing” and the health systems inside are “quite impressive”, ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo said on Monday morning.

Bongo, who chairs the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on home affairs, was speaking after a site inspection at the centre.

At least 37 illegal foreigners escaped from the centre on May 3 after allegedly being helped by security guards contracted by a private company.

“What we have told is that the security staff had a payment problem with their boss. They decided to knock off earlier than the time they were supposed to knock off . They informed the deportees and the deportees decided to run away,” Bongo told media outside the centre.

Bongo said his department had seen CCTV footage and those implicated would be dealt with.