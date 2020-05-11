SA to hear government's plans for the rest of the school year on Thursday

This is according to the basic education department, which said minister Angie Motshekga would host a press briefing on Thursday to explain the plans.

This comes after Motshekga held several meetings with education MECs, teacher unions, the School Governing Body Association and the SA Principals' Association on Monday.

“The purpose of the meetings was to consider the state of readiness for the reopening of schools,” said spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga.

“These consultative sessions happened ahead of the minister’s return to the national coronavirus command council, set to take place on Tuesday May 12. The cabinet is also scheduled to sit on Wednesday, where it is expected that the recovery plan of the education sector will also be discussed,” Mhlanga added.

Motshekga would on Thursday then announce the final dates of schools reopening and the detailed plans for the phased approach to the possible reopening of schools.

“The minister wishes to reassure South Africans that the safety of teachers and learners and all employees is paramount in all the decisions that are taken,” Mhlanga said.