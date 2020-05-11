SA’s Covid-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it

The Covid-19 epidemic in South Africa is now in its exponential phase, with cases rapidly increasing in many areas.

This is most apparent in the Western Cape, which could be due to higher rates of testing per capita, coupled with a more selective testing strategy than in other provinces.

The doubling time of mortality in the Cape Town metro is now eight to nine days, indicating a rapid increase in the number of severe cases and deaths from Covid-19.

Although the health system is better prepared as a result of the initial lockdown, major cracks are starting to show. This is causing a deterioration in clinical service which, if not stemmed, threatens the country’s response to the epidemic.

Globally, rates of testing for SARS-CoV-2 infection have varied between and within countries. For example, testing rates (per 1,000 people) range from 148 in Iceland to 0.76 in India.

In South Africa, as of May 3 2020, the testing rate was 4.5. The high demand globally for molecular assays (known as PCR) to identify infectious cases has led to a shortage of samples and kits required in laboratories.

In South Africa’s case, the rise in the number of cases in the Western Cape, and the pressure this is putting on laboratories charged with processing tests, is only the forerunner.

We explain what needs to be done and why.

Turnaround time

Diagnosis of Covid-19 relies on a laboratory test that is simple but laborious.

The time from the sample being taken to communication of the result – the “turnaround time” – is influenced by a number of factors. These include the speed at which the sample reaches the lab, the lab’s capacity to run the test – access to reagents and test kits, number of analysis machines, availability of staff, errors leading to a need for retesting – and the communication process.

Early reports by the National Health Laboratory Service indicated it had the capacity to do 36,000 tests a day by the end of April 2020. But capability to do so has not materialised. Currently, the number of tests received in laboratories exceeds their capacity to deliver results within 12 to 24 hours of sampling.

In many parts of the country, turnaround time has increased from 24 hours to five to 14 days. According to correspondence we have seen, some labs with the capacity to do 1,000 tests a day have a backlog of 10,000 tests.

Why is “turnaround time” so critical?

SA’s ambitious community testing programme relies on identifying infected people, isolating them, tracing their contacts, and isolating or quarantining them.

Identification of infectious cases – even if only a quarter of those who are infected are identified – coupled with adequate tracing of their contacts and ensuring isolation (of cases) and quarantine (for up to 14 days) of test-negative contacts, could assist in slowing the rate of community transmission of the virus.

This would mitigate the expected surge in severe Covid-19 cases occurring over a very short period of time. Health-care facilities could be better equipped to deal with the expected surge of Covid-19 cases over the next two to three months.

However, for such a strategy to be effective requires a clear line of sight in terms of efficiency of testing, isolation of cases as quickly as possible (within 12 to 24 hours of being tested), and effective and immediate tracing of their close contacts.