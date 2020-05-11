South Africa

Teen behind stabbing rampage at Soweto hospital sent for evaluation

DA calls for heads to roll

11 May 2020 - 17:33 By Naledi Shange
A 17-year-old boy alleged to have stabbed two elderly men, killing one of them, has been sent for psychiatric testing.
A 17-year-old boy alleged to have stabbed two elderly men, killing one of them, has been sent for psychiatric testing.
Image: File / 123RF / 9nong

A teenage boy who allegedly went on a rampage, stabbing two elderly people - killing one of them - at a Soweto clinic at the weekend has been sent for psychiatric evaluation.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday that the 17-year-old boy had appeared in the Protea magistrate’s court.

Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the boy was charged with murder and attempted murder.

“He is at a place of safety until till his next court appearance on May 18. The matter was remanded for a psychological and criminal capacity assessment to be conducted,” she said.

One of the boy’s victims was an 85-year-old man who had been admitted to the same psychiatric ward at the Bheki Mlangeni hospital. The man was stabbed to death.

Teen arrested for stabbing elderly men in psychiatric ward

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto when he and another elderly man were attacked in the hospital’s ...
News
1 day ago

“The 17-year-old suspect was admitted to hospital with what appears to be a drug addiction. While in the hospital he was able to get a hold of a sharp object and he attacked the two elderly men. One of them, 85, succumbed to his injuries, while the other one – a 72-year-old - was injured,” Capt Mavela Masondo told SowetanLIVE. 

Meanwhile, the DA has called for heads to roll following the incident. 

"I have warned previously about inadequate facilities and security at this hospital as there have been at least seven previous assaults by psychiatric patients," said the party's Jack Bloom. 

"Answers are needed as to why the hospital still does not have a properly staffed and dedicated psychiatric ward. There needs to be a full investigation and the hospital management held accountable for this terrible incident."

READ MORE:

Addicts 'injecting and drinking' alcohol-based hand sanitisers

Due to the continued ban on alcohol during the lockdown period, addicts have now turned to alcohol-based sanitisers for a “quick fix”
News
4 days ago

Covid-19: Quarantine wards set up at Tshwane hospital

Two wards at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria have been set up to handle Covid-19 patients as part of the rollout of facilities to treat ...
News
3 days ago

Covid-19 causes risky fear of hospital, say doctors

Trauma and emergency units have reported a dramatic drop in casualties caused by road accidents and drunken violence over the past five weeks of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X