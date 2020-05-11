WATCH | Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng

As SA prepared to enter a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Scientology Volunteer Minister's group, prepared to play a part in fighting the spread of the virus.

As of March 14, the Kyalami based group has decontaminated the equivalent of 668 football fields, for a total of 3 496 996 square metres.

The decontamination project is entirely orchestrated and funded by the group and it's members.

233 volunteers, split in 18 teams cover between 100 000 to 200 000 square metres daily.

The group has also struck partnerships with government departments for co-ordination and permission to sanitise, hopeful that this assistance will leave authoritative powers free to fight the pandemic.