South Africa

WATCH | Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng

11 May 2020 - 07:00 By Emile Bosch

As SA prepared to enter a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the Scientology Volunteer Minister's group, prepared to play a part in fighting the spread of the virus.

As of March 14, the Kyalami based group has decontaminated the equivalent of 668 football fields, for a total of 3 496 996 square metres.

The decontamination project is entirely orchestrated and funded by the group and it's members.

233 volunteers, split in 18 teams cover between 100 000 to 200 000 square metres daily.

The group has also struck partnerships with government departments for co-ordination and permission to sanitise, hopeful that this assistance will leave authoritative powers free to fight the pandemic.

READ MORE

WATCH | Virtual game drives keep safari companies afloat by attracting millions during lockdown

People travel from all around the world to SA to experience “the safari life” and, of course, to see the Big 5.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

WATCH | Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid Covid-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the consideration of parole for  selective low-risk offenders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  5. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X