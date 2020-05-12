South Africa

698 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in SA, biggest jump in a day to date

12 May 2020 - 13:19 By TimesLIVE
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in SA has climbed to 11,350.
Image: AFP/MARCO LONGARI

The Western Cape has recorded a surge of 484 confirmed Covid-19 infections, contributing to SA's total cases rising to 11,350.

The province, with 6,105 cases, now has 53.8% of the country's infections to date, according to data released by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday. 

Gauteng has recorded 43 new cases. The province now has 2,014 cases, or 17.7% of the national total.

The Eastern Cape is the third worst affected with 148 new cases (1,504 cases or 13.3%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 22 new cases (1,394 cases or 12.3%).

The country's fatalities now total 206.

The minister said 106 people have died of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, 44 in KZN, 24 in the Eastern Cape and 22 in Gauteng.

The Free State has six fatalities (and 135 confirmed cases), Limpopo three deaths (54 confirmed cases) and North West one death (51 confirmed cases). No deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded in Mpumalanga (63 confirmed cases) or the Northern Cape (30 confirmed cases).

A total of 369,697 tests have been conducted to date, with 13,630 tests done in the past 24 hours.

There are 4,357 patient recoveries.

Mkhize urged South Africans to play their part in helping to combat the spread of the virus.

"This outbreak will only be defeated if the community understands the issues of hand washing, sanitising, coughing and sneezing into your elbow and so on. Each one of us can do something to reduce our chances of contracting the virus, and each one of us can do something to reduce the spread," he said.

