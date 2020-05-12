Boy, 17, arrested for killing, setting father alight

A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly murdered his father at their home in Sekgosese, Limpopo, police said on Tuesday.

Mpho Robert Mohale, 47, was found murdered at their home in Roerfontein Village by a relative last week Thursday.

His body was found “engulfed in flames” and covered with a corrugated iron sheet, police said.

“Preliminary investigations then indicated that the deceased's son was seen by neighbours prior to the discovery, allegedly burning something.”

A manhunt was launched and the boy was arrested in Brooklyn, Pretoria, on Sunday.

A murder case had been opened.