Can you be arrested for not wearing a mask or exercising after curfew? No, but you could get a hefty fine

Those breaking lockdown regulations will be liable for fines of up to R2,000.

This includes being caught with liquor or exercising after the allotted daily three-hour period, Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

This is after a post circulating on social media stated that the JMPD will not arrest or fine those who leave their homes without wearing a face mask during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minnaar said the fine for masks was withdrawn on May 5.

“This message was sent to all JMPD members to clear uncertainty after a fine was set for not wearing a mask by the Estcourt magistrate's court,” said Minaar.

“But it was withdrawn on May 5 as was announced by Brig Vish Naidoo of the SA Police Service. In terms of current regulations, anyone without a mask can be prevented from entering a building, place, or premises.”

Giving clarity on the R300 fine put in place by Johannesburg Metrobus, he said “JMPD officers can issue a fine for any traffic regulations or Covid-19 regulations”.

Metrobus said it will not allow any passenger to board without an “appropriate face mask”.

“It is now a law to wear a mask in public, failure to do so will result in a R300 fine.”

According to the document, seen by TimesLIVE, anyone who breaks the rules of the lockdown will be liable to a fine.

Here is a list of charges and the fines attached to them: