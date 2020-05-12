Competition Commission unmasks companies hiking prices by over 900%

The Competition Commission has found that two more companies allegedly capitalised on the coronavirus outbreak to exorbitantly inflate their prices of face masks.

The commission on Tuesday named and shamed Sicuro Safety CC and Hennox Supplies.

“This follows the commission’s investigation which found that the two firms’ prices for the Filtering Face Piece 1 (FFP1) mask increased astronomically by more than 969.07% and 956%, as charged by Sicuro and Hennox, respectively,” said commission spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.