South Africa

Deeds offices to open across the country on Wednesday

12 May 2020 - 15:36 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Deeds offices will open across SA on Wednesday but only conveyancers will be allowed to enter the buildings, and by appointment only.
Deeds offices will open across SA on Wednesday but only conveyancers will be allowed to enter the buildings, and by appointment only.
Image: ISTOCK

Deeds offices across SA will open on Wednesday, the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has announced.

Spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said all services will be available and all lodgements will be accepted. However, members of the public and clerks will not be allowed in the buildings.

“Only conveyancers will be allowed to enter the buildings and in big offices and their consultations will be controlled through appointments,” said Ngcobo.

He said the office of the chief registrar would load all notices for applications for copies of lost deeds on DeedsWeb for public inspection.

“Information will be available for the public on DeedsWeb and via e-mails. The chief registrar of deeds has issued a notice that no deeds trading account debt will incur any interest during the lockdown,” he said.

Ngcobo said level 4 lockdown regulations require that the department put in place the necessary health measures to ensure the smooth running of its offices.

READ MORE:

Sassa to reopen its doors on Monday

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) in Gauteng was expected to reopen its doors for the first time since the start of the nationwide lockdown on ...
News
1 day ago

Hairdressers want to open their doors again as virus slashes incomes

Hairdressers are lobbying for a return to work as their financial losses mount during the coronavirus lockdown.
News
4 days ago

Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA

Ciggies and limits on outdoor exercise remain unclear.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X