South Africa

Education departments told to restart process of getting Covid-19 essentials

12 May 2020 - 15:33 By PREGA GOVENDER
Five provincial education departments have been ordered by Treasury to cancel orders from Imperial Holdings due to non-performance by the company. File picture.
Five provincial education departments have been ordered by Treasury to cancel orders from Imperial Holdings due to non-performance by the company. File picture.
Image: Deneesha Pillay

Attempts by five provincial education departments to get hold of Covid-19 essentials have been scuppered.

The National Treasury has told the departments to cancel orders from Imperial Holdings “due to non-performance” by the company.

The Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West education departments placed orders for the basic hygiene and sanitation packages with Imperial Holdings on April 20, while the Northern Cape education department placed an order on April 22.

All five provincial education departments have since been forced to restart the procurement process.

This emerged during a presentation made by basic education director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, to teacher unions at a virtual meeting on Monday.

It has been proposed that schools reopen on June 1 for grades 7  and 12 pupils.

Members of school management teams were meant to start work this week but this hasn't happened in most cases.

Esha Mansingh, investor relations and communications executive at Imperial Logistics, denied allegations of non-performance.

"We were appointed to distribute personal protective equipment and we delivered on all products (stock) that were available and on hand for distribution," said Mansingh.

READ MORE:

Principals and other officials will not be at school from Monday: union

It's official: principals and other members of school management teams will not be reporting for duty on Monday.
News
2 days ago

SA to hear government's plans for the rest of the school year on Thursday

South Africa will know by Thursday what the education department’s plans are regarding the reopening of schools amid lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Don't come to school on Monday, Limpopo department says

With the phased reopening of schools in the country set to commence on Monday, Limpopo's education department has urged school management teams not ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X