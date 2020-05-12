'I lived in fear of infecting my son': nurses on the frontline against virus

There is nothing that puts a smile on Sister Vuyiseka Gqabhuka's face like delivering a healthy newborn baby.

"I love bringing babies into this world. It is rewarding and fulfilling to see what my hands can do in a few minutes, bringing a healthy baby into the world," said Gqabhuka, a mid-wife at Stretford community centre in Orange Farm, Johannesburg.

Gqabhuka, who has worked as a nurse since 2016, regards her job as a calling. And it's a special occasion on International Nurses Day.

“I worked in other departments when I had just qualified as a nurse, but they were not challenging me enough.

“With midwifery, I am constantly challenged. I know I cannot fail a pregnant mother whose dream is to embrace her baby. You have to do everything in your power to ensure the baby is alive and healthy."

As fulfilling as her job is, Gqabhuka said it is not without challenges.

"No mother wants to hear they will be going home without their baby. It is difficult to break the sad news. When you do, you need to counsel that mother.

"Our workload has doubled because some nurses in our group were deployed to public hospitals and isolation centres. We deliver more babies now. The number has doubled. We used to deliver at least two to three babies every day.”

She commended the government for ensuring they had personal protective equipment.

However, she added: "I don't think nurses are adequately rewarded for their jobs. We are paid very little and the bulk of our salary is taxed."