In Quotes | Lindiwe Zulu warns of crooked grant applications, pleads for consideration on food parcels

The R350 monthly grant will be rolled out from May until October and it forms part of the R500bn economic and social relief measures announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Here are five quotes from her briefing:

Fraud and corruption

“We have built in strong cybersecurity and strong monitoring mechanisms, and will not tolerate any form of fraud and corruption.”

WhatsApp applications

“Those who have applied through this [WhatsApp] platform during the testing phase will be processed in line with the set criteria, and successful applicants will be notified during the course of this week in order to request additional information for payments.”

Mondays and Tuesdays for the elderly

“Mondays and Tuesdays will be used to receive applications from older persons. Priority will be given to those citizens who turned 60 just prior to or during the lockdown, who were unable to complete their applications before services were stopped.”

Caregivers prioritised

“Priority will be given to caregivers with new babies, instances where the caregiver has to change or where circumstances have resulted in caregivers having no income to support their children.”

Taking of more than one food parcel

“I would like to request all those who have received the food parcels to please be considerate and not take more than your share.

“Please understand that our resources are limited, so when you take two instead of one food parcel, you are taking away from another vulnerable family.”