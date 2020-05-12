Man arrested after 6-year-old raped inside North West supermarket

A 24-year-old man was arrested following the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Itsoseng section in Hebron.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man was arrested at the weekend.

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was sent by her mother to the local supermarket on May 5 2020. Upon arrival of the victim at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her.

"After the ordeal the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother,” she said.

Myburgh said further investigations led police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect with the help of members of the community on Saturday.

The man appeared int the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Monday and was charged with rape. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday for a formal bail application.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, commended the police and members of the community for the arrest. He said crimes against women and children are a national priority.