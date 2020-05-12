South Africa

Man arrested after 6-year-old raped inside North West supermarket

12 May 2020 - 15:50 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by police in connection with the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Hebron.
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by police in connection with the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Hebron. 
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 24-year-old man was arrested following the rape of a six-year-old girl who had been sent to a supermarket in Itsoseng section in Hebron.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh said the man was arrested at the weekend. 

“According to information available at this stage, the victim was sent by her mother to the local supermarket on May 5 2020. Upon arrival of the victim at the shop, the suspect allegedly undressed and raped her. 

"After the ordeal the victim went home and reported the incident to her mother,” she said. 

Myburgh said further investigations led police to the identification and apprehension of the suspect with the help of members of the community on Saturday. 

The man appeared int the Ga-Rankuwa magistrate's court on Monday and was charged with rape. He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday for a formal bail application.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena, commended the police and members of the community for the arrest. He said crimes against women and children are a national priority.

Rape survivor who sued police should not get damages, appeal court rules

The Supreme Court of Appeal has overturned a high court ruling that police should pay damages to a woman who was raped in Port Elizabeth nearly 10 ...
News
5 days ago

Girl, 15, raped over period of several months

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly raped a young girl from Klerksdorp, in the North West over a period of several months.
News
1 week ago

That was not my intention at all - Prince Kaybee denies 'rapey' comment claims

"I think the tone in which you deliver matters..., sometimes the 'No' is inviting."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X