Motshekga 'misleading public' about reopening schools: teachers' unions

SA's five teachers' unions have expressed reservations over basic education minister Angie Motshekga's decision to address the nation on Thursday, when she is expected to outline her department's preparations for the reopening of schools.

''We wish to state that for the minister to address the nation before addressing all the areas that are still not compliant will further erode the confidence in the public education system," the unions said in a joint statement issued on Tuesday night.

They were reporting back to members on a meeting with Motshekga on Monday over the state of readiness to reopen schools.

Motshekga is set to provide final dates, as well as detailed plans for the phased approach “to the possible reopening of schools” at Thursday's briefing, which would come after discussions with the national coronavirus command council and the cabinet.​