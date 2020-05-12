South Africa

Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools

12 May 2020 - 06:21 By PREGA GOVENDER
Only Gauteng and Western Cape have indicated they are ready to open schools.
Only Gauteng and Western Cape have indicated they are ready to open schools.
Image: iStock

Gauteng and the Western Cape are the only two provinces that are ready to reopen schools.

This is what the MECs of education from the nine provincial education departments told basic education minister Angie Motshekga during a meeting to discuss the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

Grade 12 and 7 pupils are tentatively expected back in classrooms on June 1.

Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling

Teacher unions are meeting with basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday afternoon to discuss the state of readiness for the resumption ...
News
2 days ago

Motshekga also held virtual meetings with governing body associations as well as teacher unions on Monday.

Two top officials, who participated in the virtual meetings, both independently confirmed that they were told during the meeting that only Gauteng and the Western Cape were ready to reopen.

One of the officials said that with the exception of the Eastern Cape, the other six provinces said they were at different stages of readiness.

“The Eastern Cape said they cannot guarantee that they are ready to reopen on June 1.”

The second official said that Gauteng and the Western Cape had bought sanitisers and face masks and had identified workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) to assist with the screening of educators and pupils and the cleaning of schools.

“According to the department, the other provinces said they will be ready to welcome the first cohort of learners on June 1.”

The official said that Motshekga had indicated that a reworked school calendar would be gazetted.

Private schools ready to reopen, await green light from Motshekga

Some private schools are ready to open, but the department of basic education wants to know how they intend to comply with requirements to stem the ...
News
2 days ago

He said the department had also indicated that the department of health had given it guidelines on how to deal with the issue of educators with comorbidities and those who were 60 years old and over.

“For example, it does not mean that those aged 60 and over will automatically qualify to stay at home. They will need to provide evidence from medical doctors.”

He said the health department’s guidelines will be given to teachers.

Motshekga will be informing the nation on Thursday about the preparations for the reopening of schools.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said in a statement that Motshekga will be providing final dates as well as detailed plans for the phased approach “to the possible reopening of schools”. ​

MORE

Kids and coronavirus: here’s what we know and what it means for schools

Last week a science journal article left parents with a bitter and sweet pill to swallow.
News
1 day ago

Bridging the digital divide in schools must be a priority in the new era

The direct and knock-on effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown have shone a light on the stark inequality gap in SA, calling into question ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Soshanguve pupils will go back to school soon… if there is one

Pupils in Soshanguve have reason to feel stressed. Along with their fear of contracting Covid-19 and missing much of the academic year is their ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X