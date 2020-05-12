Source of virus is not pangolin from SA: Humane Society International

The wildlife director of the African branch of the Humane Society International (HSI), Audrey Delsink, says she made no suggestion that the coronavirus originated in SA.

Delsink and HSU made this clarification on Tuesday following an article in the UK Express - which has since been amended - which claimed that she named SA as a possible location of where the outbreak’s chain could have begun.

In a statement on Tuesday, HSI said Delsink addressed the global wildlife trade in a recent phone interview with the Express and detailed the reality that pangolins were the most trafficked land mammal.

Delsink also said the pangolins were illegally trafficked from SA to China, to be eaten as delicacies and used in traditional medical elixirs.

In the interview, she also explained that pangolins had been cited as one of the possible intermediate hosts for the virus, to which scientists believe humans were first exposed at a wildlife market in Wuhan, China.