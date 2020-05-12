Treasury shares sources of R5bn coronavirus relief for municipalities

The National Treasury on Tuesday gave a breakdown of where the R5bn the government has given to municipalities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic comes from.

In a statement, Treasury said the bulk of these funds had been given to the municipalities by the Treasury for the 2019/2020 financial year but were not contractually committed. This money could therefore be reallocated for the use of the pandemic, in accordance with the Division of Revenue Act.

The Treasury said while the provincial financial year ended on March 31, the municipal financial year ran until June 30.

“This means that grant funds transferred from national government before the end March 2020 still had another three months to be spent by municipalities,” it said.