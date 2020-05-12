South Africa

WATCH | Can a 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?

12 May 2020 - 15:05 By Anthony Molyneaux

Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on May 4 in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can protect against the coronavirus.

TimesLIVE interviewed professor and founder of TASK Applied Science Andreas Diacon, who is leading the study in Cape Town.  

Devised at France's legendary Pasteur Institute 100 years ago, the Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine is one of the world's oldest and most trusted immunisations.

READ MORE:

BCG vaccine trial starts in Cape Town

Hundreds of South African health workers were given a century-old tuberculosis vaccine on Monday in a trial to see whether the venerable formula can ...
News
1 week ago

BCG trials hold promise, but don't try this at home, say scientists

In the rush for treatments and vaccines, names of existing medications are flying about, with some even flying off the shelves.
News
1 week ago

High demand for BCG vaccine may leave newborns vulnerable to TB, experts warn

A spike in demand for BCG vaccines after research suggested it could protect people from Covid-19 is putting supplies under strain, South African TB ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X