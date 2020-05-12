WATCH | Fight breaks out at cop shop after officers bust for breaking lockdown rules

Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie confirmed the incident happened at the Conville police station on May 7.

Pojie said preliminary investigations suggested two off-duty officers from the Pacaltsdorp station visited friends in La Vallia and became “disorderly”.

Conville police officers were dispatched after a complaint was laid, he said.

He said the officers were arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act and taken to the Conville station where they were processed at the police holding cells.

“It was then that they became riotous again and members had to use force to restrain them."

Pojie said the officers involved faced criminal charges and disciplinary action.

He said the matter had also been reported to the Independent Police Directorate.