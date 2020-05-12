South Africa

WATCH | Fight breaks out at cop shop after officers bust for breaking lockdown rules

12 May 2020 - 14:38 By Iavan Pijoos
Preliminary investigations suggested two off-duty officers from the Pacaltsdorp station visited friends and became “disorderly”.
Preliminary investigations suggested two off-duty officers from the Pacaltsdorp station visited friends and became “disorderly”.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

An investigation has been launched into a fight between police officers at a station in George, Western Cape.

A video of the altercation has been widely shared on social media.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie confirmed  the incident happened at the Conville police station on May 7.

Pojie said preliminary investigations suggested two off-duty officers from the Pacaltsdorp station visited friends in La Vallia and became “disorderly”.

Conville police officers were dispatched after a complaint was laid, he said.

He said the officers were arrested for contravention of the Disaster Management Act and taken to the Conville station where they were processed at the police holding cells.

“It was then that they became riotous again and members had to use force to restrain them."

Pojie said the officers involved faced criminal charges and disciplinary action.

He said the matter had also been reported to the Independent Police Directorate.

Cops nabbed for allegedly robbing shop of cigarettes, one in uniform

Two police officers, one of whom was brazenly wearing his uniform, allegedly stormed into a spaza shop and robbed the owner of an undisclosed amount ...
News
1 day ago

Investigation launched after KZN cops filmed 'taking' screaming child then father for going to beach

A video of a father trying to prevent two KwaZulu-Natal traffic officers from removing his screaming child from a gated complex after he allegedly ...
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X