Zero income and bills piling up: Jozi bartender on lockdown

He's had to borrow money to pay rent. His emotions are all over the place. He just wants things to be normal again.

But with the government implementing strict lockdown regulations, serving alcohol is unlikely to happen any time soon. One Jozi bartender, who chose to remain anonymous, doesn't know what the future will bring. At stake are his livelihood, his home and his mental health.

Here is his story of turmoil and uncertainty.

Missed payments

“I have not been working since the start of the lockdown and with that said, I have not been getting an income from my job,” he told TimesLIVE.

“The lockdown has affected me emotionally because I can't survive and I have bills to pay, have to put food to the table. I have also missed out on payment for my contract phone and a loan that I took out last year because of emergencies.”