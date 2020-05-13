Cops will face 'pressure' when 19,000 prisoners are granted parole: union

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Wednesday it was worried about a shortage of police officers, saying officers may face immense pressure with the upcoming release of up to 19,000 prisoners.

The inmates could be released to ease congestion behind bars as the department of correctional services tries to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“The availability of sufficient manpower is not negotiable, and this need is set to increase with the recent announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa that almost 19,000 inmates who committed ‘petty' crimes would be released on parole,” said the union for public sector workers.