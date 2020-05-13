COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thieves wipe out a field of spinach used to feed vulnerable people during lockdown
The Western Cape has recorded a surge of 484 confirmed Covid-19 infections, contributing to SA's total cases rising to 11,350.
May 13 2020 - 06:00
Mess-up in safety gear orders a blow to school reopening plan
Teachers in almost all nine provinces may not return to school on Monday because provincial education departments are still awaiting personal protective equipment.
Thanks to the "non-performance" of one firm, five departments have to restart the procurement process.
May 13 2020 - 06:00
Thieves wipe out spinach patch that feeds poor Capetonians
Callous thieves have wiped out a field of spinach used to feed vulnerable people during the lockdown in Cape Town’s southern peninsula.
Generous farmers from across the province provided "Money for Jam - Shelter from the Storm" with the various products they need for the meals - but the theft had dampened the spirits said founder of the self-help community project.
May 13 2020 - 05:57
South Africans call for President Ramaphosa to officially move the country into level 3 of the lockdown
Although no official statement has been made yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have hinted that level 3 may soon be on the cards.
In his newsletter to the nation this week, Ramaphosa said the goal was to ease the lockdown to level 3.
May 13 2020 - 05:54
Teen boys delivering food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9
People can see we are a legit business ... The community has received us very well.
“We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic,”
UPDATE: A total of 369 697 #COVID19 tests have been conducted to date, of which 13 630 were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 698 new cases of #COVID19 in South Africa. Break the cycle of disease, clean hands save lives. pic.twitter.com/xs6i1gvv77— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 12, 2020