COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Thieves wipe out a field of spinach used to feed vulnerable people during lockdown

The Western Cape has recorded a surge of 484 confirmed Covid-19 infections, contributing to SA's total cases rising to 11,350.

13 May 2020 - 06:50 By TimesLIVE
Locals, some wearing protective masks, are seen returning from work, as South Africa starts to relax some aspects of a stringent nationwide coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, in Soweto, South Africa, May 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

May 13 2020 - 06:00

Mess-up in safety gear orders a blow to school reopening plan

Teachers in almost all nine provinces may not return to school on Monday because provincial education departments are still awaiting personal protective equipment.

Thanks to the "non-performance" of one firm, five departments have to restart the procurement process.

May 13 2020 - 06:00

Thieves wipe out spinach patch that feeds poor Capetonians

Callous thieves have wiped out a field of spinach used to feed vulnerable people during the lockdown in Cape Town’s southern peninsula.

Generous farmers from across the province provided "Money for Jam - Shelter from the Storm" with the various products they need for the meals - but the theft had dampened the spirits said founder of the self-help community project

May 13 2020 - 05:57

South Africans call for President Ramaphosa to officially move the country into level 3 of the lockdown

Although no official statement has been made yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have hinted that level 3 may soon be on the cards.

In his newsletter to the nation this week, Ramaphosa said the goal was to ease the lockdown to level 3.

May 13 2020 - 05:54

Teen boys delivering food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9

People can see we are a legit business ... The community has received us very well.

“We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic,”

