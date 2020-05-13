Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The provincial commissioner received her diagnosis this past weekend after voluntarily undergoing a test despite being asymptomatic,” said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo on Wednesday.

“At the time of testing, Lt-Gen Ntshinga had not experienced any illness but chose to undergo the test as a precaution to ensure the safety, good health and wellbeing of herself and those around her.”

She is in self-isolation.

“Following the news of her diagnosis, the provincial commissioner made her results known to the management team, personnel and close contacts,” said Naidoo.

“The protocols and directives in place to contain and manage Covid-19 within the organisation were immediately implemented. These included the decontamination of the provincial office at Zwelitsha on Tuesday. Close contacts are being tested and quarantined if tested positive.”