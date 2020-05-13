South Africa

Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

13 May 2020 - 14:54 By Naledi Shange
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga. File photo.
Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga. File photo.
Image: Andisa Bonani

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The provincial commissioner received her diagnosis this past weekend after voluntarily undergoing a test despite being asymptomatic,” said police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo on Wednesday.

“At the time of testing, Lt-Gen Ntshinga had not experienced any illness but chose to undergo the test as a precaution to ensure the safety, good health and wellbeing of herself and those around her.”

She is in self-isolation.

“Following the news of her diagnosis, the provincial commissioner made her results known to the management team, personnel and close contacts,” said Naidoo.

“The protocols and directives in place to contain and manage Covid-19 within the organisation were immediately implemented. These included the decontamination of the provincial office at Zwelitsha on Tuesday. Close contacts are being tested and quarantined if tested positive.”

Ntshinga is said to be “in high spirits and good health” and has called on people to practise social distancing, wear their masks and remain in their homes to help curb the spread of the virus.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole wished her a speedy recovery.

“I want to firstly applaud the bravery of the provincial commissioner in disclosing her diagnosis to the public,” he said. “I also take this opportunity to wish her and all members infected and/or affected by this virus a speedy recovery and encourage them all to stay safe in the fight against crime.”

READ MORE:

‘A dedicated man who lived for his family’: wife of policeman taken by Covid-19

Captain Andrew Leslie could still walk when his wife persuaded him to go to hospital. He had been struggling with a fever, cough and a sore throat. ...
News
6 hours ago

Two Mooi River cops in isolation after contact with Covid-19 positive man

Two Mooi River police station cops have gone into self-isolation after they came into contact with a civilian who tested positive for Covid-19
News
2 days ago

253 police officers have tested positive for Covid-19

In the same way the coronavirus has rattled essential service providers like doctors and nurses, the police service has not been spared.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X