Inspections reveal two in five workplaces flout health, safety rules

13 May 2020 - 14:51 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Inspections have revealed that companies and organisations allowed to operate during level 4 of the lockdown are not complying with the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

This was revealed by the department of employment and labour which expressed concern at the low rates of compliance on Wednesday.

“No wonder we still have so many workplace accidents,” said inspector-general Aggy Moila. “Given that the virus is spreading substantially, it is of great concern especially at those employers where there are long queues or people congregating. This is especially prevalent at government-related workplaces,” said Moila. 

The department's inspection and enforcement service unit conducted inspections at 2,789 workplaces throughout the country between April 30 and May 8, said spokesperson Teboho Thejane.

During the inspections it was found that 1,237 organisations were not compliant, resulting in the issuance of 1,463 contravention notices, improvement notices and prohibition notices. 

Thejane said of these inspections, 411 were conducted at government or state-owned enterprises, where the rate of compliance was at 50%.

Moila said this had come as a shock, as the expectation was that compliance would be prioritised by all. 

“We are shocked that many organisations are still struggling to comply with the act. It should be every organisation’s habit. No wonder we still have so many workplace accidents. Progressive organisations invest in the wellness of their employees”, said Moiloa.

Thejane said the department had decided to prepare for more inspections as businesses started to increase their operations and more employees returned to work.

