South Africa

Langa teenagers use bikes to deliver goods for R9

Their company, Cloudy Deliveries, allows residents to request telephonically for the boys to do their grocery shopping or pick up their takeaways.

13 May 2020 - 05:54 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Cloudy Deliveries was initially set up to serve the elderly community of Langa, Cape Town.
Cloudy Deliveries was initially set up to serve the elderly community of Langa, Cape Town.
Image: Cloudy Deliveries/Facebook

Teenage boys from Langa, Cape Town, are using their bikes to serve their community during lockdown.

The team of boys, aged 14 to 19, are delivering food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9.

Their company, Cloudy Deliveries, allows residents to request telephonically for the boys to do their grocery shopping on their behalf or to pick up their takeaways.

“Our vision for Cloudy Deliveries is ... to be a reliable alternative to the way we do shopping, or the way the exchange of money and goods take place between vendors and customers in black communities, while also having an impact on the lives of young boys in our townships,” says the group.

“Part of the vision seeks to move the community forward and ... improve young lives by requesting delivery and making your R9 count.”

Co-founder Colin Mkosi told 702 that the initiative was started to help the elderly who can't afford to stand in long queues when shopping.

Regarding safety and trust, “Some of the residents know the boys, so it's not a problem,” said Mkosi. “People can see we are a legit business ... The community has received us very well.

“We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic,” he added.

Cloudy Deliveries can be contacted on 074 882 0306.

#CloudyDeliveries #ThumaMina While others are out there doing deliveries he is sometimes left alone to fix some of the...

Posted by Cloudy Deliveries on Tuesday, May 5, 2020

#CloudyDeliveries #ThumaMina Your R9 does count and it does make a difference. It brings us closer to our vision which...

Posted by Cloudy Deliveries on Saturday, May 2, 2020

READ MORE:

Joburg residents help feed the hungry with pavement vegetable gardens

Food to share. That is the message written on the carefully constructed community vegetable patch on a verge in Northcliff, Johannesburg.
News
3 days ago

Old, sick and female inmates with infants first in line for 'coronavirus parole' in SA

Female prisoners with infants and elderly and sick inmates will be considered first for parole as the justice ministry tries to reduce the country's ...
News
4 days ago

91-year-old dies waiting in long social grants queue

The community policing forum (CPF) in Atteridgeville said it was shaken by the death of a 91-year-old woman who was waiting to receive her Sassa ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X