Langa teenagers use bikes to deliver goods for R9
Teenage boys from Langa, Cape Town, are using their bikes to serve their community during lockdown.
The team of boys, aged 14 to 19, are delivering food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9.
Their company, Cloudy Deliveries, allows residents to request telephonically for the boys to do their grocery shopping on their behalf or to pick up their takeaways.
“Our vision for Cloudy Deliveries is ... to be a reliable alternative to the way we do shopping, or the way the exchange of money and goods take place between vendors and customers in black communities, while also having an impact on the lives of young boys in our townships,” says the group.
“Part of the vision seeks to move the community forward and ... improve young lives by requesting delivery and making your R9 count.”
Co-founder Colin Mkosi told 702 that the initiative was started to help the elderly who can't afford to stand in long queues when shopping.
Regarding safety and trust, “Some of the residents know the boys, so it's not a problem,” said Mkosi. “People can see we are a legit business ... The community has received us very well.
“We also want to collect medicine for people who are sick from the clinic,” he added.
Cloudy Deliveries can be contacted on 074 882 0306.
