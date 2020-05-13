Langa teenagers use bikes to deliver goods for R9

Teenage boys from Langa, Cape Town, are using their bikes to serve their community during lockdown.

The team of boys, aged 14 to 19, are delivering food to residents’ doorsteps for only R9.

Their company, Cloudy Deliveries, allows residents to request telephonically for the boys to do their grocery shopping on their behalf or to pick up their takeaways.

“Our vision for Cloudy Deliveries is ... to be a reliable alternative to the way we do shopping, or the way the exchange of money and goods take place between vendors and customers in black communities, while also having an impact on the lives of young boys in our townships,” says the group.