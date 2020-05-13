Lift the ban on those helping to feed the needy and desperate, urges NGO

A ban on the operation of soup kitchens during lockdown should be lifted and the onerous requirements that donors need to satisfy before distributing food to the needy should be done away with.

Also, subsistence fishermen should also be allowed to fish in order to provide for their families during this period.

These were some of the suggestions made during a during a webinar hosted by the South African Food Sovereignty Campaign on the worsening food crisis caused by Covid-19 and what can be done to address it.

Dorah Marema, who runs GenderCC Southern Africa - Women for Climate Justice, said the NGOs she works with have been told to apply to the social development department and the police before they can distribute much-needed food to the poor.

"What we have seen is a heavy-handed approach by government," she said.